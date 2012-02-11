Newt Gingrich Just Totally KILLED It At CPAC

newt.org



WASHINGTON — Newt Gingrich was on fire at CPAC this afternoon, proving once again that the former House Speaker is political Teflon.Apparently recovered after his epic meltdown in Nevada, Gingrich revved up the crowd at CPAC with an impassioned version of his stump speech that hit all the conservative high notes (Obamacare, taxes, war on religion, et. al.) In short, Gingrich managed to give the audience the “red meat” that his main rival Mitt Romney failed to deliver earlier this afternoon.

The speech actually got off to a relatively inauspicious start. He faced a serious uphill battle at CPAC, in the wake of his collapse last week, and for a few moments it looked as though he was going to run back his horrible Las Vegas press conference.

Callista Gingrich, making a rare public speaking appearance, introduced her husband, and it was immediately clear why she never gives speeches. Informing the audience about “things they probably didn’t know about Newt,” the best she could come up with was that he “loves to read” and “an enthusiastic and committed golfer.”

“Newt plays golf like he does most things in his life,” Callista said. Gingrich subsequently informed the crowd that he is a “very bad golfer.”

He proceeded to spend the first few minutes of his speech railing against the Republican Establishment, rhetoric that did not appear to resonate with the group at CPAC. But then he started to pick up steam, and by the end of the speech the audience was eating Newt’s anti-Establishment message out of his hand.

The best part of the new Newt rollout, however, was definitely the introduction of his “Conservative Dream Team” — eight “fearless” Gingrich endorsers who are “rallying around” the candidate “as he takes on the Saul Alinsky radicalism of the Obama administration.”

Here is the badass picture of the team, featuring (from left) Chuck Norris, evangelical leader and former Congressman J.C. Watts, GOP strategist Kellyanne Conway, Fred Thompson, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Herman Cain, Michael Reagan, and Iowa State Rep. Linda Upmeyer. Todd Palin is apparently an honorary member.

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

