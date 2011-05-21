TODAY'S MUST SEE: Here's John Lithgow Performing Newt Gingrich's Campaign Statement On The Colbert Report

Rachel Maddow illustrated Newt Gingrich‘s campaign statement.



Stephen Colbert went a different route to recount the genius of the “epic” “florid” and “overwritten” missive.

“You know what? I don’t think I’ve got it in me to properly convey the epic genius of this verbal spanking that Newt is dishing out here,” he said on Thursday night’s show.

Instead, he let John Lithgow take the mic with magical results.

Sir, take it away.

Video below.

