Newt Gingrich Compares Hillary Clinton To Kim Kardashian

Former Republican presidential candidate and speaker of the House of Representatives explained why he thinks watching Hillary Clinton campaign is like watching reality television star Kim Kardashian try to dance on CNN’s “Crossfire” Wednesday.

Gingrich gave his assessment of Clinton’s political skills when discussing how her husband, former President Bill Clinton, came to her defence after she made a series of awkward comments she has made while on a media tour to promote her book, “Hard Choices.” According to Gingrich, Bill Clinton has far more natural political skill than his wife, who is widely considered the Democratic frontrunner in 2016 presidential elections.

“Bill is to politics what Fred Astaire is to dancing, he is just automatically amazing and he wants to have a Ginger Rogers who’s out there dancing just as Fred Astaire did,” said Gingrich. “Instead, it’s a little bit like watching Kim Kardashian get kicked off the stage by Prince because she couldn’t dance.”

Gingrich also said Clinton should have “learned” from her husband when she watched him defend her. Otherwise, Gingrich theorized, she might have a “big problem” running for president.

“Today, (Bill Clinton) stood up courageously,” said Gingrich. “It’s nice that she was in the audience studying him. I hope she learned a little bit about how to do this, but I just think there’s a big problem, because I don’t think, as a candidate, that she dances very well.”

Watch video of Gingrich’s comments below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.