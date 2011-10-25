BRUTAL: Newt Gingrich Says GOP Candidates Need To Begin 'Actually Knowing Things'

A very candid and brutal assessment of the GOP from Newt Gingrich who was analysing the Herman Cain phenomenon during an interview with CBN’s David Brody:



“When you’re a speaker, in the sense of public speaking, you can pick your topics. When you’re a would-be president, every topic picks you. Whatever happens this morning is the new topic. So, you have to have the ability to get briefed, very fast. Ideally, you should know a fair amount going in. And I think one of the Republican weaknesses has been that we rely too much on consultants and too much on talking points. And we don’t rely enough on actually knowing things. If you’re going to lead the country and change history, you had better know a heck of a lot before you start, because there’s not much time for learning on the job. And as Obama’s proven, youth and inexperience are interesting, but they can also be a disaster.”

The question that goes unaddressed here is what happens when you have a candidate that does know enough (in this case Romney) but that no one likes?

CBN has the video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.