Newt Gingrich has a question for you about the Republican candidates and zoo animals

After a little inspiration from Business Insider, former presidential candidate and ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Georgia) is asking people to visit his website and tell him what zoo animal reminds them of each GOP 2016 hopeful.

Gingrich, a longtime zoo enthusiast, decided to ask his audience this question during a live Facebook chat where he took questions about Thursday night’s Republican presidential debate.

Business Insider asked Gingrich, “What zoo animal do you think best represents each of the major Republican candidates?” He immediately decided to put the question to a vote.

“Now, I’m not going to answer this one,” Gingrich said with a laugh.

Gingrich then began to ask his aide, Christina Maruna, if he would be able to have readers answer the question on his site.

“Do we have some way that we could actually put up the pictures and let people write in to Gingrich Productions? We can do it on Facebook?” Gingrich asked. “Alright, I’m told by Christina Maruna that we’re going to find some way to put on Facebook all of the candidates and allow people to vote on which animal they are. And at some future time, we’ll do one of these things and we’ll share with you which animals are winning.”

Maruna informed Gingrich that they could take viewer suggestions in the comments of the current Facebook post.

“This is all live, you can tell. This is amateur city, we didn’t have seven days of planning and 600 people working on this. So we’re sitting here actually at Gingrich Production’s offices making this up as we go along,” Gingrich said. “So here’s what we’re going to do, and I’m going to also send this out as a tweet and do a few other things to draw people to this site. You can make a comment on this site.”

Gingrich then set a deadline. He said his audience will have one week to say which zoo animal reminds them of each of the 17 Republican presidential candidates.

“I want you to send in your animals for each of the candidates and we’re going to spend one week and give people a chance to send and make comments for one week. You can tell your friends if they want to name the animals. And then a week from now, we will announce which animals won,” Gingrich explained.

Gingrich also made clear he’s asking for people to submit opinions and won’t be sharing his own.

“And it won’t be my opinion; I’m not going to vote because all these people are my friends and if one of them ends up being like a rhinoceros or something,” Gingrich said. “I don’t want to be the guy who goes, ‘I hate to tell you this, but you just got voted to be a rhinoceros.’ You know? … I’m innocent. I’m just the messenger and it’s not my fault.”

Gingrich concluded by acknowledging Business Insider’s role in inspiring this contest.

“So Hunter Walker, once again, has created a brand new idea and we’re going to find out,” he said.

The results will be posted next week on Gingrich’s Facebook page and here on Business Insider.

The former speaker gave some additional thoughts about his competition on Twitter:

@hunterw @businessinsider I like it but don’t forget to outline my rules — I don’t mess around when it comes to zoo animals.

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 7, 2015

Watch the video of Gingrich’s Facebook chat below. He begins discussing the zoo animals at 19:55.

Posted by Newt Gingrich on Friday, August 7, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.