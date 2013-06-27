Newt Gingrich Is Getting Hooked Up With Google Glass Right Now

Newt Gingrich is getting set up with Google Glass in New York City, right now.



Two other people who were at Google’s Glass set up in Chelsea, Manhattan tweeted photos of Gingrich getting Glass.

If you’re unfamiliar, Glass is Google’s wearable, internet-connected computing gadget.

Here are the photos:

Newt Gingrich trying on glass pic.twitter.com/wDs3Gdh9ks — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) June 26, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.