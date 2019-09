Because of Newt Gingrich’s support for the banning of gay marriage, political activist Robert Erickson, AKA Nick Espinoza, approached the Gingrichs at a book signing, pulled out a cracker box full of glittery confetti, dumped it all over them and said: “Feel the rainbow! Stop the hate!”



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.