Newt Gingrich On WikiLeaks: 'Obama Admin So Shallow And Amateurish At National Security It Is Dangerous'

After a fairly tame segment on Fox News Sunday this morning Newt Gingrich (who is seriously considering a 2012 presidential run) summed up the White House’s handling of the WikiLeaks dumps thusly:



How do you have a system so stupid…you have a PFC who downloads a quarter million documents and the system doesn’t say ‘oh you may be overextended.’ I mean this is a system so stupid that it ought to be a scandal of the first order. This administration is so shallow, and so amateurish about national security that it is painful and dangerous.

One imagines if Newt does run we’re going to hear this line of attack repeated with some frequency. Though perhaps worth pointing out that Sec. of defence Robert Gates was a holdover from the Bush Admin. Meanwhile here’s how Newt views Julian Assange.

Information warfare is warfare, and Julian Assange is engaged in warfare. Information terrorism, which leads to people getting killed is terrorism, and Julian Assange is engaged in terrorism. He should be treated as an enemy combatant. WikiLeaks should be closed down permanently and decisively.

Video below.



