FINALLY? Newt Gingrich Might DROP OUT If He Doesn't Win Delaware

All the way to … Dover?After first sounding resigned to a Mitt Romney nomination last week, now comes word from NBC that Newt Gingrich may drop out of the race if he doesn’t win or place a close second in the Delaware primary today.



“I think we need to take a deep look at what we are doing,” Gingrich told NBC News on Monday. “We will be in North Carolina tomorrow night and we will look and see what the results are.”

You may remember last week, when Gingrich all but endorsed Romney and pledged his support for a “unified” Republican Party with a “moral obligation to defeat Barack Obama” at the New York Republican state dinner.

“I am clearly the underdog in this race,” Gingrich said, adding that if Romney is nominated, “I will work all out because it’s our grandchildren’s futures at stake.”

Gingrich has pinned a lot of hopes in Delaware, where he has been about the only Republican candidate that gave the state and its 17 winner-take-all delegates more than a passing glance.

This excerpt from the NBC story tells you pretty much all you need to know about Gingrich’s campaign. At this point, it’s prompting the most attention for the continued Secret Service detail that costs taxpayers an estimated $40,000 a day. And, of course, for penguin altercations and the fake Twitter handles that come with them.

Governor Mitt Romney, the presumptive GOP nominee, is expected to turn the page in his election night speech in New Hampshire tomorrow and shift his focus to the general election. This, according to Gingrich, is a “mistake.”

“Gov. Romney is clearly the frontrunner but that doesn’t mean he is inevitable,” Gingrich told a roughly 50 person crowd inside the Delaware GOP headquarters here. “It is very dangerous for frontrunners to start behaving like they are inevitable because the voters might decide that’s not so true. Frankly, I think it is a mistake for Romney to kick-off his general election campaign tomorrow in New Hampshire. He has about half the votes he needs to be nominated.”

No one has polled Delaware, so we’ll have to wait and see tonight.

