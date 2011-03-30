O'DONNELL: Newt Gingrich Wants You To Know He's Too Old To Cheat On His Wife

Lawrence O’Donnell’s “rewrites” have become excuses for him to rant about someone or something, usually a conservative like Glenn Beck or Newt Gingrich, that is bothering him.



Last night, O’Donnell went after Gingrich again.

He blasted Gingrich for repeatedly pointing out his age, and talking about his “great marriage” and his “wonderful grandchildren” whenever somebody brings up his adulterous past.

To O’Donnell, this shows that Newt is trying to put his past behind by saying, essentially, I’m too old to cheat now.

“Newt is the only 67-year-old presidential candidate who has ever stressed his age. He’s stressing it only when making the point that he thinks maybe he can now finally be trusted to maintain sexual exclusivity with his third wife. He’s basically saying, ‘I’m too old to do it the way I used to do it, Viagra can’t work miracles, you don’t have to worry about me anymore.’ It’s the only part of newt’s questions that is absolutely consistent, the I’m 67 and a grandfather bit. He is the only candidate that wants you to think he’s old. You didn’t hear John McCain reminding you he was 72 when he ran for president. Bob Dole was not fond of mentioning that he was 73 when he ran for president.”

He also went after Gingrich for his interview on Fox News Sunday where Chris Wallace asked him if going after Bill Clinton while having an affair himself wasn’t “hypocrisy,” to which Gingrich answered: “I don’t know what you would have had me do.”

O’Donnell had an idea for him: “Well, Newt, how about stopping the affair? Did that ever occur to you when you had your pants down in your glass house and you were trying to chase Bill Clinton for the same thing?”

Video below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.