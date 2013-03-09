Newt Gingrich Has The Best Idea For Donald Trump To Troll The White House

The White House has taken some heat this week for its decision to cancel tours beginning this weekend as a result of the cuts known as the sequester.



Former House Speaker and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich has a good idea to keep them going.

He started this campaign on Twitter Friday night:

Photo: Twitter/@newtgingrich

(We should note that we have no idea if this is actually a realistic possibility.)

