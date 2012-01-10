Here Is The Moment Newt Gingrich FINALLY Took Aim At Mitt Romney

After a tame Saturday night debate in which all the candidates appeared to go out of their way to be nice to Mitt Romney things finally got a bit contentious Sunday morning.



The Sunday morning debate hosted by ‘Meet the Press’ and Facebook, however, provided some of the fireworks people were anticipating would take place during ABC’s Saturday night event.

(Yes, there were two GOP debates in 12 hours.)

Specifically, Newt Gingrich finally took aim at Romney accusing him of essentially spending the last decade or more running for president.

Turning to address him directly, Gingrich told Romney to “drop some of the pious baloney.”

“You have been running consistently for years and years and years, so this idea that suddenly citizenship showed up in your mind — just level with the American people.”

Cue crowd applause.



