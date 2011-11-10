NEWT GINGRICH: Let The Other Candidates Worry About Me

Expect Newt Gingrich — easily the substantive debater of the current GOP field — to try his best to capitalise on recent chatter that there might be a Newt surge in the works.



Here’s Newt from last night’s Piers Morgan (with a neat little smackdown to boot).

“MORGAN: Newt Gingrich on the campaign trail in Iowa in September. When we talk about Mitt Romney, he is, as I said before the break, the Steady Eddie. He’s been very consistent, and yet hasn’t really made the leap into out and out front-runner.

Why hasn’t he? And how are you going to beat him? Because we’re now at the stage when that’s what you’re going to have to do.

GINGRICH: No, I think what I have to do is find a way to get a majority of the Republican voters, including in states like New Hampshire, independents who are allowed to vote Republican, to vote for me. If I can get a majority of Republican voters, as a by-product of that, Mitt Romney will lose.

But my goal is not to go out and figure out how a way to beat Mitt Romney. My goal is to go out and find a way to talk to every American who cares about Alzheimer’s, every American who cares about Parkinson’s, every American who cares about mental health, every American who cares about autism, bring them together in a positive way, talking about a brain science solution that’s really different from normal politics.

MORGAN: But that I totally agree is very important. But the reality of politics —

GINGRICH: No.

MORGAN: — is that you’re probably going to be, whether you like it or not, perceived as the anti-Mitt candidate, aren’t you?

GINGRICH: This is something I find fascinating. OK? I’ve been involved with politics since 1958. I helped grow the modern Republican party of Georgia. I helped create a national majority. And you’re explaining to me the reality of politics.

The reality politics is if you have a good enough leader who is positive enough, they can ignore the other candidates. They can create a positive majority around a positive set of solutions. And let the other candidate worry about me.

The reality of politics is if you have a good enough leader who is positive enough, they can ignore the other candidates, they can create a positive majority around a positive set of solutions, and let the other candidate worry about me.”

