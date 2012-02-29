NEWT GINGRICH CAMPAIGN: Mitt Romney Is Killing Democracy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Trailing in most state and national polls, Newt Gingrich is now resorting to melodrama to try and stop Mitt Romney. Two top campaign advisors have penned a letter to newspaper editorial boards in upcoming states, warning that Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign could destroy American politics.



Written by former Congressmen J.C. Watts (R-OK) and Robert Walker (R-PA), the letter, titled “Call To Conscience,” urges the newspapers to “critically evaluate” Romney’s campaign, and caution that its negative tactics pose “an existential threat to the integrity of the American political process.”

All told, the letter is 9 pages long, including fact-checking and background references.

“Governor Romney’s negative attack mentality, unfortunately, is a reflection of his own persona,” the letter reads. “We are saying that the evidence is clear that Governor Romney has a near Pavlovian reflex of lapsing into falsehoods in order to rearrange reality to his liking. The record shows that when publicly challenged or at a loss for an answer, Governor Romney shows a deeply engrained habit of mendacity.”

Calling Romney a “candidate with a great sense of entitlement and very little sense of accountability,” the letter asks the editors to “use the mighty voice of America’s newspapers to warn voters about Governor Romney’s attempt to use money and mendacity to secure the Republican nomination.”

While it is difficult to argue with their premise — Romney’s campaign has been particularly ruthless — the letter is further evidence that Gingrich just can’t get Mitt Romney out of his head.

The former House Speaker has frequently appeared unhinged by the force of Romney’s attacks. Despite his campaign’s insistence that he has returned to a positive message, this letter indicates that Gingrich remains fixated on convincing voters that Romney is a liar, rather than on regaining control of his own struggling campaign.

Read the full letter here >

