Newt Gingrich Briefly Called A Democrat By The Washington Post

One Washington Post writer thinks robots should replace Congress.Another believes Newt Gingrich is a Democrat.



On the WaPo‘s @innovations blog, deputy editor Cory Haik recounts how a commentor saved reporter Karen Tumulty from making an embarrassing mistake.

“Only minutes after we posted my story on John Boehner late Friday night, a sharp-eyed commenter – sarahabc – noticed the kind of mistake that reporters (or at least this one) tend to make at the end of a 14-hour day. I identified Newt Gingrich, of all people, as a Democrat! I dashed to the copy desk and got it fixed. Count me grateful.”

The offending sentence now reads as follows: “Back then, House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) boasted that he was eager for a government shutdown. Boehner said he would do his best to avoid one.”

