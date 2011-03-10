O'REILLY FACTOR: No GOP Candidate Offers Anything As Interesting As Obama Being Black

In his recent column, George Will wrote that only Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels, Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, former Utah Governor John Huntsman, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty were qualified to be president on the Republican side.



Will dismissed the rest of the Republican field, specifically mentioning Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich as people who can only bring the party down with their “vibrations of weirdness.”

Last night, Charles Krauthammer, appearing on The O’Reilly Factor, echoed Will’s sentiments.

Krauthammer called Gingrich “brilliant” but also called him “undisciplined” and said “I don’t think he’s got a real chance to win.”

“He has got a lot of, unfortunately, personal baggage with his history and in a way he has got political baggage. I mean, he’s the guy who pulled off the great success winning the House for the Republicans for the first time in 40 years. But then four years later he had to resign. He has his ups and downs. There’s a sense that we have seen a lot of him and I’m not sure he will wear well in the primary season. He has a lot of tread marks on him, unfortunately.”

Krauthammer’s ideal candidate: someone “who isn’t a lightning rod in terms of his own personality.”

O’Reilly and Krauthammer agreed that the list of Republican nominees is weak, and O’Reilly lamented that none of them have any outstanding characteristics, like Obama had in 2008 by being black.

“Barack Obama is a black man. I mean is he half black, half white, but his appearance is black. First black ever running, ok? Huge, huge advantage in the campaign. Enormous. Press loved him. Loved him, all right? Promoted him. Actively promoted him. NBC actively promoted his candidacy and so did their parent company General Electric. Two huge advantages. Nobody on that list has anything like that.”

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

