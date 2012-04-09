Newt Gingrich Basically Admits That The Race Is Over

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Gingrich is finally admitting what everyone else has known for weeks: he won’t be the Republican nominee. On Fox News Sunday, Gingrich described Romney as “far and away the most likely Republican nominee” and announced that if he fails to win enough delegates that he would support Romney at the convention.



This is a huge comedown from his previous talk about turning the the GOP convention into a “Big Choice” (i.e. a do-over) and casting a Romney nomination as a near apocalyptic event for the Republican party.

Instead, Gingrich is going out like a lamb.

“If I end up not being the nominee, I have already talked to Chairman Reince Priebus at the Republican National Committee,” he said on the morning show, “I’d want to work this fall to help defeat [President Barack] Obama any way I could. Whatever the team thinks I can do to be helpful, I would do.”

That isn’t to say that Gingrich didn’t take a few swipes. He referred to the “Romney machine” that outspent him at every step of the way. And he didn’t announce his withdrawal, as he is hoping to continue shaping the Republican platform by staying in the race.

