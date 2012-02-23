Newt Gingrich Just Launched A New Campaign Ad — And It's His Worst Idea Yet

Newt Gingrich’s campaign unveiled its latest TV ad today — and it is 30-minutes long.



The “Newtfomercial” focuses on gas prices and energy, the Republican issue du jour. It features Newt — and just Newt. The candidate sits in front of a blue backdrop for 28 minutes and 59 seconds, promising to “unleash the American people” to develop domestic energy and bring gas prices down to $2.50.

The message is clearly one that resonates with Republican voters, but the ad itself is ridiculous. 30-second TV hits work for a reason — they get the message across and get the candidate wide exposure. Presumably most TV viewers don’t want to be shanghaied into watching candidates pontificate for a half hour.

The campaign, apparently, thinks otherwise.

“The answer to Governor Romney’s 30 second attack ads filled with garbage is a 30 minute address filled with substance,” Gingrich’s campaign communications director Joe DeSantis said in a press release. The release also notes that Gingrich’s speech is “delivered without a teleprompter or text.”

The ad will air in “key cities” until Super Tuesday, according to the campaign. If you have 29 minutes to spare, you can check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.