Still-Delusional Newt Gingrich Thinks $2.50 Gas Is A MODERATE Proposal

We’ve already detailed a lot of Newt Gingrich’s speech from last night at the New York Republican state dinner. One thing that Newt Gingrich will push until Tampa: $2.50 gas. And what he said about it Thursday night is even crazier than in the past:



“When I proposed $2.50, I was being a moderate. I wasn’t being bold and radical. The news media, to defend Obama, promptly jumped up and said, ‘Oh, that’s impossible.’ I said, ‘Well then, how come it was $1.89 the day he was sworn in?'”

Sounds great! No need to verify that at all with independent economists or anything. No need to try to understand the global economic market. Just ignore everything and let’s all nod heads to $2.50 gas.

And let’s definitely ignore what Republican nominee for President of the United States Mitt Romney said:

Romney pronounced Gingrich’s $2.50-per gallon gas price promise that has become the centrepiece of the ex-speaker’s campaign a “pander.”

“I’m not gonna come here and pander to you and say here’s what your gasoline price will be if I do all those things,” Romney said. “But I can tell you this: If we develop that energy here in the Untied States, we’ll help hold prices down, we’ll also keep the money here in the United States, creating jobs here instead of outside the United States.”

