NEWT: CNN Is Less Biased Than Fox News

Photo: Business Insider/Grace Wyler

According to Scott Conroy at RealClearPolitics, Newt Gingrich, who is in the final stages of a campaign that’s been dead for ages, went off on Fox News at a Tea Party meeting in Delaware:”I think Fox has been for Romney all the way through,” Gingrich said during the private meeting — to which RealClearPolitics was granted access — at Wesley College. “In our experience, Callista and I both believe CNN is less biased than Fox this year. We are more likely to get neutral coverage out of CNN than we are of Fox, and we’re more likely to get distortion out of Fox. That’s just a fact.”



