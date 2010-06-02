Newsweek: We're Not In As Terrible Shape As David Carr Says

In The New York Times on Sunday, David Carr wrote a not-so-optimistic column about the value (or un-value) of Newsweek as it tries to find a buyer. (The first bids are due tomorrow.)



Newsweek pushed back today on its Tumblr, which is maintained by online senior articles editor Mark Coatney, in an insightful post that borrows a Morrissey lyric for its headline.

Here’s an excerpt from the post (“Every Day is, Like, Sunday”):

We are not in the situation we are in because of Jon Meacham.

This is important, because that’s the CW from the pundits, and it’s simply wrong. Jay Rosen, Michael Kinsley, and Michael Wolff, to name a few, are full of advice about what Newsweek should have been doing, and even if we had adopted every single proposal, it still wouldn’t change the simple fact that, 30 years ago if you were a national advertiser who wanted to reach a certain type of reader in print, Time and Newsweek were about the only games in town. The newsweeklies used to sit in a really valuable, powerful niche, and while we still think there’s a lot of value we deliver to advertisers, we’re no longer alone in being able to do that. The competition is much tougher, and the profits are harder to come by, for everyone, and that is why we’re where we are today, not because we didn’t do what some guy who’s never even run a business (well, Wolff, OK, but we all know how that turned out) said.

It’s another example of Newsweek staffers innovating in the face of all the current criticism (and even some downright mocking and meanness) about the state of the magazine.

Tumblr in particular can be an effective way for Newsweek to respond to that criticism.

(It also gives the ageing brand a young, hip edge. How many other legacy media magazines even have Tumblrs? The New Yorker just got one, but it’s not nearly as good, so far.)

It seems to be working.

Today’s post quickly got props on Twitter from some influential journalists, including David Carr himself: “Newsweeks v smart tumblr http://bit.ly/9hRS4R on state of play at mag, including push backs on my column http://nyti.ms/aDHyxE and Graham.”

We just wonder if the potential buyers have been paying attention.

