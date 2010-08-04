Newsweek's New Owner Is "Not Here To Make Money"

A few insiders described for us what went down in the Newsweek staff meeting Monday where brand new owner Sidney Harman addressed the staff for the first time.



But Newsweek has done us all one better by posting video of Harman’s 13-minute speech (h/t The New York Observer), in which he says as one point: “I’m not here to make money,” though breaking even “would be a serious accomplishment.” Which is probably a good mindset considering Newsweek lost almost $30 million last year.

Also, does this guy really turn 92 today? He looks like he could still be in his ’70s!

Embedding seems to be disabled, but click here to watch the video >>

