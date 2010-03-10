Newsweek Editor Jon Meacham Anchoring PBS' 'Need To Know'

Jon Meacham, the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of Newsweek, is expected to become a new co-anchor on PBS.



According to the New York Times’ Media Decoder, Meacham will join PBS’ “Need to Know,” a Friday night series focused on public affairs. Former MSNBC anchor Alison Stewart will be his co-host.

Meacham will remain at the magazine while he starts his new gig, a Newsweek spokesman told Media Decoder.

Newsweek could use the extra branding spotlight: In the second half of 2009, the magazine lost more than 40% of its newsstand sales, compared to a 9% loss for the industry as a whole.

