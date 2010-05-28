Newsweek's Digital Head Is Sorry For Sounding So 'Giddy' About Web Relaunch

Here’s a little update regarding the new Newsweek.com, which we reviewed yesterday.



Apparently Newsweek’s digital chief, Geoff Reiss, feels bad that he’s coming off as being so psyched about the web relaunch while the magazine itself is in dire straits.

From paidContent:

In a conversation with paidContent, Newsweek digital head Geoff Reiss “apologized” for sounding so giddy about the redesign given that the magazine is supposed to be at death’s door. Reiss’ “What? Me Me Worry” tone aside, he said that it’s just business as usual at the website and that there are more plans for additional improvement. (In particular, he did say that they planned to work the Tumblr site into the website’s flow).

Also, on a more techy note:

One of the behind the scenes aspects Reiss is most impressed with was the use of the CQ5 publishing system from Day Software, which makes for two important changes that go beyond the cosmetic look of the site. The use of the software means that the site’s hosting is now cloud-based—”Not something you see from a lot of stodgy publications”—and it also is helping with re-indexing the 15 years of online news stories from Newsweek.com. “Before, we’ve had these stories floating around like space junk, with 90 per cent of our content not indexed by Google,” Reiss said. “This change is one way we expect to drive more traffic to the site.”

Read more at paidContent >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.