These Charts Show How Newsweek's Print Magazine Was Doomed

Tina Brown announced this morning Newsweek’s print edition will cease publication at the end of the year. The Daily Beast editor bought the troubled print magazine back in 2010 to merge with her online venture.Taking a look at the Pew Research centre’s state of the media reports on news magazines, we’ve gathered the three factors that predicted Newsweek’s imminent leave from the magazine world: declining circulation, subscriptions, and ad pages.



Compared to all other news magazines, Newsweek was hit the hardest in the past five years. Though the glossy sold more issues at newsstands in 2011 (single copy sales rose two per cent after a 32.7 per cent decline in 2010), the magazine’s circulation was at its lowest.

As seen below, circulation dipped significantly after 2007:

Subscription numbers have been in decline since 2007 with Newsweek losing 3.5 per cent of its subscribers in the 2010-2011 year.

Subsequently, ad pages dropped as well. Newsweek had the biggest ad page loss of news magazines in 2011 with a 16.8 per cent decline:

