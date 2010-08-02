Newsweek.com's Managing Editor Is Bailing For MSN

Carl Sullivan, managing editor of Newsweek.com, is leaving for MSN. His resignation was announced in a staff meeting on Friday, several sources told us.



Sullivan is the third digital staffer to jump ship since Newsweek’s major website redesign on May 27, and the eleventh staffer overall — by our count — to quit since the Washington Post Co. announced on May 5 that it was putting the magazine, which lost $28 million in 2009, up for sale.

“Carl held Newsweek.com together throughout a revolving door of top editors during the past couple years,” one insider said. “Every time an editor was pushed out/fired/left voluntarily, Sullivan stepped into the void. He is well-respected and [well] liked.”

No word yet on what Sullivan’s new gig at MSN will entail, but another insider told us: “It sounds like a step up.” We have an email out and will update if we hear back.

Sullivan, according to his Newsweek bio, was promoted to online managing editor last August following various editor and staff writer stints both on the website and for the magazine. He was previously in charge of Editor & Publisher’s website.

Sullivan’s departure follows those of senior online editors Mark Coatney, Newsweek’s popular Tumblr guy — who ironically just took a job at Tumblr — and Arlyn Tobias Gajilan, who left to help launch and edit a new website for the Boston Consulting Group, which she said will compete with McKinsey Quarterly and Harvard Business Review.

Geoff Reiss, general manager of Newsweek Digital, declined to comment. But it does seem unfortunate that Newsweek is shedding online staffers in the wake of an expensive web relaunch that’s already said to be facing an overhaul. (On a related note, we hear Newsweek’s digital arm is in the final stages of developing an app for the iPad.)

“All the senior editors of digital are jumping ship as fast as they can, I’d say much more so than print,” a Newsweek staffer told us. Also: “Everybody is looking for jobs, and common water-cooler talk is about where people are looking.”

Which isn’t surprising given Newsweek’s uncertain future and its veiled bidding process that has involved several suitors seen as less than desirable.

Most recently, Marc Lasry’s Avenue Capital Group, whose bid we first reported on, was knocked out of the running because the Post Co. is reportedly uncomfortable with the hedge fund’s stake in American Media Inc., publisher of The National Enquirer.

Former stereo equipment mogul Sidney Harman is now seen as the front runner because his proposal would keep Newsweek’s existing staff largely in tact. The same might not be true of another finalist, Fred Drasner, who was once partnered with Mort Zuckerman in running U.S. News & World Report and the New York Daily News.

“Fred sees a magazine … with a huge infrastructure and staff as an anachronism. He’s gonna be tough. He’s a very hard-nosed business person,” a source who worked closely with Drasner in the past told us.

Meanwhile, Newsweek’s staff has apparently been drowning their sorrows. They gathered for a cocktail party on Friday that featured such drinks as the “Oh-F–k-We’re-Really-Up-For-Sale Spritzer.”

A few other humorously-named cocktails that didn’t make the final cut, according to Newsweek’s Tumblr:

“I wonder if TIME is hiring-tini“

“Newsweek staffers: please don’t fall (jump?) off the roof tonight-chiller.”

“Wow, there is seriously a LOT of booze under my desk right now-shooter.”

But the staff seems to be taking it all in stride.

Katherine Barna, one of Newsweek’s publicists, wrote of the event: “Newsweekers, insanely strong cocktails, a killer view and lovely weather. This Friday evening gets an A+”

