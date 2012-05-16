Newsweek Tried A Really Creepy Obama Cover Before Settling On The 'Gaylo'

Last week, Newsweek’s cover made Obama look like a gay angel to commemorate Obama’s new pro-same-sex marriage stance. People were calling it a “gaylo”
But the magazine tried a bunch of other cover ideas before settling on that, and they shared them with the public today.
Here’s the creepiest one:
Photo: Newsweek
Here are some of the others:
Photo: Newsweek
And:
Photo: Newsweek
And here is the one they settled on:
Photo: Newsweek cover
