Newsweek Tried A Really Creepy Obama Cover Before Settling On The 'Gaylo'

Last week, Newsweek’s cover made Obama look like a gay angel to commemorate Obama’s new pro-same-sex marriage stance. People were calling it a “gaylo”



But the magazine tried a bunch of other cover ideas before settling on that, and they shared them with the public today.

Here’s the creepiest one:

Photo: Newsweek

Here are some of the others:

Photo: Newsweek

And:

Photo: Newsweek

And here is the one they settled on:

Photo: Newsweek cover

