Newsweek Tried A Really Creepy Obama Cover Before Settling On The 'Gaylo'

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Last week, Newsweek’s cover made Obama look like a gay angel to commemorate Obama’s new pro-same-sex marriage stance. People were calling it a “gaylo”

But the magazine tried a bunch of other cover ideas before settling on that, and they shared them with the public today. 

Here’s the creepiest one:

Obama couple Newsweek

Photo: Newsweek

 Here are some of the others:

Obama Newsweek Covers

Photo: Newsweek

And:

Obama Newsweek Covers Gay

Photo: Newsweek

And here is the one they settled on:

Newsweek Cover

Photo: Newsweek cover

