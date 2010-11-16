Newsweek To Shut Down Its Web Site In Beast Merger Despite Having Way More Web Traffic

Newsweek’s website has 3.8 million monthly unique visitors; the Daily Beast has 1.5 million, according to (always rough) estimates from Compete.com.



So why, exactly, is the new merger between the Daily Beast and Newsweek killing off Newsweek.com, and re-directing its traffic to the Beast?

“Because the Daily Beast is a very credible and successful news and opinion Web site. And with great vitality and distinct voice,” answers the Company’s new CEO, Stephen Colvin.

And also because (we assume), management is assuming that it will be able to sign up more subscribers to Newsweek if it doesn’t give the magazine away online for free. (Not a bad bet).

But what will happen to all those folks who are trying to read Newsweek articles online? What will they do when, instead, they get redirected to the Daily Beast?

Stay tuned…

