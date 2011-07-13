Guess Which Big Name Weekly Magazine Lost Ad Pages In The First Half Of 2011?

Good news for weekly magazines: advertisers are buying.



As reported by WWD on Tuesday, a number of weeklies have gained advertising pages for the first half of the year (although they are still down overall).

The winners:

The Week: 369 ad pages (up 20%)

Bloomberg BusinessWeek: 666 ad pages (up 16%)

TIME: 667 ad pages (up 8%)

New York Magazine: 1,242 ad pages (up 6%)

The New Yorker: 533 ad pages (up 5%)

One magazine continues to struggle, however. WWD points out that Newsweek‘s ad pages are down 27% (to 319 pages).

Though the magazine’s decline came to an end (for July at least), its latest Princess Di cover seems to have made some advertisers uneasy.

