Newsweek's Excellent Tumblr Editor Is Leaving For ... Tumblr!

Mark Coatney, Newsweek’s Tumblr guy, is leaving for a job at … Tumblr.

Newsweek is still shedding staffers.Mark Coatney, an online editor who’s gained recognition recently for building up the magazine’s Tumblr blog, announced today on his own Tumblr blog that he’s leaving Newsweek to go and work for, well, Tumblr!



Coatney writes:

My new job, basically, will be to take the lessons I’ve learned at Newsweek and bring them to other media outlets. The mission is to show how this platform can be key to connecting journalists and readers, making the process more engaging and conversational. The approach will be the same that I’ve taken in creating the Newsweek Tumblr: That the most important thing for any publisher is to first be a full, participating member of the community, and that the main focus should be on meeting the needs of that community, not self-promotion.

Coatney is well-liked (just note the few dozen comments on his farewell post), and it’s a big loss for Newsweek given that he’s sort of become the public editorial face of the magazine as it continues to navigate a closely-watched sale from The Washington Post Co. (And also given that he was supposed to be one of the 10 staffers that can help save it! Another from that bunch, entertainment reporter Ramin Setoodeh, left for People at the end of June.)

By our count, that brings to seven the number of Newsweek staffers who have resigned since the magazine was put on the block in May.

Aside from Coatney and Setoodeh, there’s also:

Veteran reporter Michael Isikoff, who is headed to NBC at the end of the month

Executive editor Ted Moncreiff, who was poached by newly appointed W magazine editorial director Stefano Tonchi

Communications director Frank De Maria, who was appointed Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Communications at NASDAQ

Writer/editor Barret Sheridan, who is left for Bloomberg Businessweek

And reporter Matthew Philips, who is headed to the Columbia Journalism School’s Knight-Bagehot fellowship program in August

Are we missing anyone?

In other Newsweek staff-related news….

Back in June, Sharon Waxman, editor-in-chief of The Wrap, told us she was in the process of negotiating a new hire, someone with a “major name you will recognise.“

Looks like that name is Johnnie L. Roberts, Newsweek’s former media reporter, who left the magazine several months ago, and who Waxman has hired as an editor-at-large to cover “a broad range of entertainment news in the world of media, television and new media.”

