Newsweek's Future May Depend On What's In Sidney Harman's Will

Newsweek, struggling to get back on its feet after year’s of losses, was dealt another blow yesterday when owner Sidney Harman passed away from complications due to complications of acute myeloid leukemia.



Now the question is what’s next for Tina Brown‘s still-new Newsbeast.

Yesterday Brown assured the public that the magazine enjoyed the full support of Harman’s family: “The family’s commitment to the magazine he loved so much is solidly continuing, in partnership with Barry Diller and IAC.”

And last year Harman himself said much the same thing: “My family is deeply committed to this, not necessarily on a day-to-day basis…But whether I am here or not, they are interested in owning the magazine.”

But according to Keith Kelly, Newsweekers will have to wait until Harman’s will is read to know that for sure and reports that “much may depend on how Harman’s trust and will is structured to finance his half of the venture”

As Kelly notes, the logical successor would be Harma’s wife, Jane, a former congresswoman who won re-election in November, but resigned shortly thereafter in February and currently runs the Washington, DC, think tank, the Woodrow Wilson International centre.

