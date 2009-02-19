Newsweek Shuttering London Office

Nicholas Carlson
f?id=499c400d14b9b95d00b1b6d4&maxX=289&m

The word for Newsweek these days is “shrinking.”

  • Shrinking ad pages: Through its February 16 issue, Newsweek ad pages are down 38% to 108.9 year-over-year.
  • Shrinking bottom line: Newsweek lost $20 million last year.
  • Shrinking circulation: As a part of a larger plan to become a more opinionated magazine in the Economist mould, Newsweek plans to shrink its circulation from 2.9 million to 1.2 million by 2010.
  • Shrinking morale: Newsweek staffers only heard about this plan after top execs outlined it in a New York Times article. The New York Post says they’re pissed about that.
  • Shrinking foreign coverage: Newsweek will close the London office its kept open since World War II.

Photo: eliazar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.