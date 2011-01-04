Newsweek Scores Cheesy Pictures Of Julian Assange's Christmas Under House Arrest

Is this what we can expect from the new Newsbeast?



Over the weekend Newsweek, once a bastion of hard news reporting, released a series of pictures of Julian Assange celebrating Christmas at the Manson in England where he is currently under house arrest.

Either that or Assange is practicing for a career as a catalogue model.

More likely he is trying to soften his image following the revelation of the details of the rape charges he faces. Fear not world! Julian Assange loves Christmas.

It’s hard to decide what’s worse here: the pictures or the captions that accompany them.

