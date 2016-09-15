A bombshell report is raising questions about Trump's business ties to Russia and Iran

A Newsweek report published on Wednesday revealed potential conflicts of interest the Trump Foundation has that could jeopardize national security if the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump were to become president.

The report outlined the Trump Foundation’s connections to foreign businesses and governments and raised questions over whether the Republican presidential candidate would sever ties to these partners if his White House bid is successful.

The report specifically cited the foundation’s ties to the Russian and Iranian governments.

“If Trump moves into the White House and his family continues to receive any benefit from the company, during or even after his presidency, almost every foreign policy decision he makes will raise serious conflicts of interest and ethical quagmires,” Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald wrote in the report.

Both presidential candidate’s foundations have come under scrutiny this election.

Last month Trump lobbed accusations of political corruption against his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton’s foundation.

Clinton’s campaign responded with allegations of their own over an illegal campaign contribution made by the Trump Foundation to a group associated with Florida’s attorney general.

