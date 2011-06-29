Here Is Newsweek's Creepy Princess Diana Cover Marking Her 50th Birthday

Tina Brown‘s Newsweek has re-imagined what Princess Diana‘s life might look like had she not been killed in a car accident in 1997.



This Friday marks what would have been Diana’s 50th birthday, and this week’s cover features a picture of what an aged Diana might look like, walking alongside Princess Kate.

The effect is, in a word, rather creepy.

The accompanying feature includes a mock-up of Diana’s Facebook page (“Diana is now friends with Camilla Parker-Bowles….Prince Charles likes this”) and this from Tina Brown.

There is no doubt she would have kept her chin taut with strategic Botox shots and her bare arms buff from the gym. Remarriage? At least two, I suspect, on both sides of the Atlantic. Always so professional herself, she would have soon grown exasperated with Dodi Al-Fayed’s hopeless unreliability. After the breakup I see her moving to her favourite city, New York, spending a few cocooned years safely married to a super-rich hedge-fund guy who could provide her with what she called “all the toys”: the plane, the private island, the security detail. Gliding sleekly into her 40s, her romantic taste would have moved to men of power over boys of play. She’d have tired of the hedge-fund guy and drifted into undercover trysts with someone more exciting—a high-mindedly horny late-night talk-show host, or a globe-trotting French finance wizard destined for the Élysée Palace. I suspect she would have retained a weakness for men in uniform, and a yen for dashing Muslim men.

Brown is somewhat of a Princess Diana expert. In a recent Vogue profile she credits penning The Diana Chronicles as helping “liberate” her from the failure of Talk magazine.

