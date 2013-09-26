Newsweek Pakistan Illustrates Female Suicide Bomber Cover Story With Image Of Explosive Tampons

The Sept 13 & 20 issue of Newsweek Pakistan is drawing all kinds of attention on the Internet, largely thanks to a cover featuring a pair of tampons lit as if they are sticks of dynamite:

Of course, using a controversial cover image to grab readers and attention is nothing new in the media, and it’s especially nothing new for Newsweek.

Newsweek Pakistan, however, is only loosely affiliated with Newsweek through a licensing deal. The magazine is solely owned by Associated Group, a Pakistani business house. While it does draw on Newsweek’ network of international correspondents, it is otherwise independent.

As Buzzfeed notes, the cover story focuses on the rise of female suicide bombers in a number of countries, including Pakistan, Iraq, Chechnya and Palestine and is actually pretty interesting. It goes into detail about how organisations such as the Pakistani Taliban and Al Qaeda use women for operations where “a beared man with wild eyes could be a dead giveaway.”

The use of female suicide bombers is hardly a new phenomenon, either in the Muslim world or elsewhere, according to Newsweek Pakistan. The New Delhi-based South Asia Terrorism portal told them that at least six of the 371 suicide attacks in Pakistan since May 2002 were carried out by women. In addition, 30 per cent of the 200-plus suicide bombings by now-defunct Sri Lankan militant organisation, Tamil Tigers, were carried out by women.

“Terrorist organisations know that female bombers generate eight times more media attention than male ones,” Mia Bloom, author of Bombshell: the Many Faces of Women Terrorists, told Newsweek Pakistan.

