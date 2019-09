Epic pot-stirring by Newsweek:



Photo: Newsweek

And if that weren’t trolly enough, Newsweek tweets:

Want to discuss our latest cover? Let’s hear it with the hashtag: #MuslimRage. — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 17, 2012

