Turns Out Newsweek Had A Bunch Of Crazy Michele Bachmann Photos To Pick From For Their Insulting Cover

Tina Brown has spent the last 24 hours defending her ‘crazy-eyed’ Michele Bachmann cover, which was probably at least half the point of running it in the first place — it’s not like Newsweek is dominating any other conversation.



In a statement Brown said “Michele Bachmann’s intensity is galvanizing voters in Iowa right now and Newsweek’s cover captures that.”

Actually, what Newsweek captures is that it’s still easier to insult women candidates with unflattering images than it is to intelligently criticise their political platforms.

Crazy eyes are apparently the new Hillary nutcracker.

At least they were able to wring a slideshow out of it.

In what appears to be a defence of their choice of cover photo the Daily Beast has posted a number of outtakes, all unflattering. The conclusion that they apparently want you to draw is that like everyone else in the world Michele Bachmann is capable of taking an unflattering picture every now then. Hence you shouldn’t vote for her.

What the slideshow actually reveals is that Newsweek really did go out of its way to find a crazy photo of Bachmann. And then managed to stretch into a two-day news story. Well done Tina.

