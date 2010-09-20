Newsweek Loses Another Star, This Time To HuffPo

30-year Newsweek vet Howard Fineman, who is also a cable news pundit, is leaving the magazine for The Huffington Post, The New York Times reported over the weekend.



From The Times:

Mr. Fineman’s move from a print medium to online news is a sign that The Huffington Post, which has until now heavily relied on young bloggers, is maturing. And it signals that the site, which has become one of the largest news destinations on the Web since it started in 2005, is investing significantly in its growth.

Newsweek is bleeding talent, and recent departures have been among the magazine’s most high profile editorial staffers. Keep track of who’s leaving here >>

And here’s the official announcement from HuffPo:

New York, NY – September 20, 2010 — The Huffington Post (“HuffPost”) a leading social news and opinion site, announces today that Howard Fineman, award-winning Newsweek reporter and MSNBC News Analyst, has been named Senior Political Editor at The Huffington Post. In this new position, Fineman will cover national politics for The Huffington Post while continuing to report and offer analysis for MSNBC. He will also work closely with the DC-based HuffPost politics team. Huffington Post co-founder and editor-in-chief Arianna Huffington made the announcement

“We’re thrilled to welcome Howard Fineman, one of the nation’s leading political reporters, to our team,” said Arianna Huffington. “I have long admired Howard’s coverage of politics, including his astute analysis of all the key players and his understanding of history, which helps put today’s headlines in context. With his wealth of experience — he’s interviewed every major presidential candidate since 1985 — he will enrich our coverage and be an invaluable resource for our reporters and editors.”

Said Howard Fineman: “The digital world is where the action is in my line of work, and The Huffington Post is at the centre of the new paradigm. It’s the best and liveliest online newspaper. But the site also is something entirely new: a mix of journalism as we know (and knew it) and social-networking and crowd-sourcing — all of which are shaping the news business in unpredictable yet exciting ways. I look forward to working with the sharp and hard-working editors and reporters at HuffPost, along with their dynamic and pioneering leader, Arianna Huffington.”

One of the nation’s leading political reporters and commentators, Howard Fineman was Newsweek Magazine’s Senior Washington Correspondent and Columnist, and will remain an NBC and MSNBC News Analyst. His columns appeared regularly in Newsweek and on Newsweek.com, and MSNBC.com. He is a regular contributor to MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews, “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” and “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and also contributes reports to the “Today” show on the NBC network.

Fineman has received or shared in numerous awards for his work in Newsweek, including two National Magazine Awards, and awards from the American Bar Association and the Headline Club of New York. His book on politics, The Thirteen American Arguments, was a national bestseller in 2008, and was released in paperback by Random House in 2009. His work has also been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The New Republic.

