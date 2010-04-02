Newsweek Is Losing Its New Offices To A More Profitable Business

Newsweek employees are being uprooted less than a year after moving into their new Tribeca office space to make room for their Washington Post Co. (WPO) sister company, Kaplan.



Unlike Newsweek, the test preparation company is bringing in more profit for the Washington Post Co.

According to Media Week, the move from 395 Hudson St. to Kaplan’s current office at 888 7th Ave. will take place in August.

Like most print publications, Newsweek is trying to combat incredible losses suffered in the past year, including newsstand sales declining by more than 40%.

They also raised subscription rates, distributed the magazine on fewer newsstands, revamped Newsweek.com, cut print pages, and laid off a number of their employees.

