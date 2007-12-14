Newsweek Heading Downtown?

The New York Post reports that Newsweek will be moving out of its 1775 Broadway office in midtown, and is now looking around for a new home. Right now, the magazine has set its eyes on the Sapir organisation’s building at 100 Church St.

Should Newsweek snap up the building, it would add some additional heft to the media business’ migration towards Manhattan’s southern latitudes. Mansueto’s Ventures’ Inc. and Fast Company have shiny new offices in 7 World Trade centre, directly north of Ground Zero; a bit west and north, Viacom and CBS Radio have recently staked big real estate claims in Hudson Square.

Confused? Check out the New York Observer’s Flash Map to the new “mediapolis.”

