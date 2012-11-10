Newsweek Has A Very Pointed Post-Election Message For The GOP

In October, Newsweek announced that it will be moving to an all-digital format in 2013. That means that this post-election issue aside, there is only one print issue left.
With its history of iconic and controversial covers, Newsweek unsurprisingly went for a less-than-conventional cover.
The cover depicts President Obama as Napoleon Bonaparte victorious after a battle with the headline “The Obama Conquest.”
Their message to the GOP? “You’re old, you’re white, you’re history!”
Not very becoming of a prominent publication…
Photo: Newsweek
