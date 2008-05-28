Newsweek Editor Fareed Zakaria To Get Weekly International-Issues Show on CNN

The Associated Press writes: CNN is starting a weekly talk show on international issues led by Newsweek’s Fareed Zakaria that will debut next Sunday with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as an interview subject.



“Fareed Zakaria — GPS,” which stands for “global public square,” will air Sundays at 1 p.m. EDT and be rebroadcast at a yet-to-be determined time on CNN International.

CNN U.S. chief Jonathan Klein approached Zakaria about a year ago and was told that “the only show I want to do is one that fills in the huge gaping hole in American television, which is 95 per cent of the rest of the world,” Zakaria said in an interview with the Associated Press on Monday. Read more from the AP.

