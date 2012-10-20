The Most Iconic And Controversial Newsweek Covers Ever

Newsweek announced that it will cease production of its print publication at the end of this year.The magazine will be moving to an all-digital format with a publication called Newsweek Global, marking the end of an era that started back in 1933.

The weekly has had a lively history, and is known for award-winning coverage of the most momentous events of the 20th and early 21st centuries.

But the magazine will probably be most remembered for its provocative covers.

First Edition: February 17, 1933

Einstein: April 4, 1938

Albania: April 17, 1939

World War II: May 26, 1941

US Military: September 29, 1941

Japan: December 8, 1941

Women in the War Effort: December 28, 1942

FDR: April 23, 1943

Hitler: September 20, 1943

End of World War II: May 14, 1945

Internment Camps: August 20, 1945

Charles de Gaulle: December 10, 1945

Christmas: December 30, 1946

US Military: October 9, 1950

Founding Fathers: July 2, 1951

Lucille Ball: January 19, 1953

Disney: February 16, 1953

JFK: June 1, 1959

Voyage into Space: October 14, 1957

Nixon and JFK Face-off: October 10, 1960

Eichmann on Trial: April 17, 1961

Yuri Gagarin: April 24, 1961

The Cultural Revolution: July 23, 1962

Fidel Castro: October 22, 1962

JFK's Assassination: December 2, 1963

The Beatles: February 24, 1964

J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI: December 7, 1964

Ronald Reagan: March 28, 1966

Twiggy: April 10, 1967

Israel: June 5, 1967

MLK's Assassination: April 15, 1968

Robert Kennedy: June 17, 1968

Space Race: October 14, 1968

Taxes: February 24, 1969

Landing on the Moon: July 28, 1969

Women in Revolt: March 23, 1970

Muhammad Ali: November 9, 1970

Mick Jagger: January 4, 1971

Monkeys: June 21, 1971

Marlon Brando as the Godfather: March 13, 1972

Munich Olympics: September 18, 1972

The '70s: July 16, 1973

Nixon: July 30, 1973

Women at Work: December 8, 1976

Son of Sam Killer: August 22, 1977

Sex and TV: February 20, 1978

Prop. 13: June 19, 1978

Taxes: April 10, 1978

The Shah of Iran: November 20, 1978

Disco Fever: April 2, 1979

Margaret Thatcher: May 14, 1979

Oil Crisis: July 9, 1979

John Lennon's Death: December 22, 1980

Qaddafi: July 31, 1981

The KGB: November 23, 1981

Getting America Back to Work: October 18, 1982

War on Drugs: October 25, 1982

The AIDS Epidemic: April 18, 1983

First Woman in Space: June 13, 1983

Reagan's Re-election: February 6, 1984

The Decline of Europe: April 9, 1984

Michael Jackson's Thriller: July 16, 1984

1984 Election: October 15, 1984

Clint Eastwood: September 13, 1985

George H.W. Bush: October 19, 1987

Trash TV: November 14, 1988

Fall of the Berlin Wall: November 20, 1989

Mandela's Walk to Freedom: February 19, 1990

The Simpsons: April 23, 1990

OJ Simpson's Arrest: June 27, 1994

Oklahoma City Bombing: May 1, 1995

Princess Diana's Death: November 3, 1997

Andy Warhol: April 18, 1988

Lewinsky Scandal: August 10, 1998

Elizabeth Taylor: June 28, 1999

George W. Bush's Rise: June 21, 1999

Elián González Affair: May 1, 2000

2000 Election Winner: November 20, 2000

9/11: September 11, 2001

Islamic Rage: October 15, 2001

Passion of the Christ: February 16, 2004

The iPod: July 26, 2004

Hurricane Katrina: September 12, 2005

War in Afghanistan: October 2, 2006

Kim Jong-Il: October 23, 2006

Religious Case for Gay Marriage: December 15, 2008

Rush Limbaugh: March 16, 2009

The Roots of Discrimination: September 14, 2009

Rick Perry: April 26, 2010

'Saint' Sarah: June 21, 2010

Obama the Juggler: November 22, 2010

The Arab Uprising: February 7, 2011

Death of Bin Laden: May 16, 2011

Mitt's Mormon Moment: June 13, 2011

Michele Bachmann: August 15, 2011

Qaddafi's Death: October 31, 2011

Christianity in Crisis: April 9, 2012

The 'First Gay President': May 21, 2012

Romney's Wimp Factor: August 6, 2012

Muslim Rage: September 24, 2012

