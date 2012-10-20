The Most Iconic And Controversial Newsweek Covers Ever

Photo: Newsweek

Newsweek announced that it will cease production of its print publication at the end of this year.The magazine will be moving to an all-digital format with a publication called Newsweek Global, marking the end of an era that started back in 1933.



The weekly has had a lively history, and is known for award-winning coverage of the most momentous events of the 20th and early 21st centuries.

But the magazine will probably be most remembered for its provocative covers.

