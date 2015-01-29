Everyone Is Freaking Out Over The Newsweek Cover About Women In Silicon Valley

Steve Kovach

Here’s the cover for the latest issue of Newsweek. 

Newsweek women in silicon valleyNewsweek

A lot of people are freaking out over it. You can read the full story here. We haven’t had a chance to go through the whole article, but the cover is what’s really grabbing everyone’s attention. Presumably, the article is about sexism in Silicon Valley.

In the meantime, here are some tweets from tech and media folks upset with the cover:

Other people like the cover:

