Everyone Is Freaking Out Over The Newsweek Cover About Women In Silicon Valley

Here’s the cover for the latest issue of Newsweek.

A lot of people are freaking out over it. You can read the full story here. We haven’t had a chance to go through the whole article, but the cover is what’s really grabbing everyone’s attention. Presumably, the article is about sexism in Silicon Valley.

In the meantime, here are some tweets from tech and media folks upset with the cover:

@stevekovach it’s kind of like doing a story about rape & having the cover image be a cartoon with a victim handcuffed to a bed

— Carmel DeAmicis (@carmeldea) January 28, 2015

. @caseyjohnston a constant source of failure to see the actual problem by being part of the problem. @Newsweek you are the enemy.

— Kal Of The Rathi (@KalOfTheRathi) January 28, 2015

this seems ill advised pic.twitter.com/Fo263zSAgN

— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) January 28, 2015

Other people like the cover:

@stevekovach I kind of like it.

— Lauren O’Neill (@lhon) January 28, 2015

@stevekovach I think it’s amazing personally

— Anne Holden (@adholden) January 28, 2015

@stevekovach If the piece focuses on sexism and misogyny, it’s pretty on point.

— Matt Brian (@m4tt) January 28, 2015

