NEWSWEEK COVER: Obama Must Go!

The other day, Newsweek had a cover story about Mitt Romney’s “Wimp Factor.”



This week? The opposite: Niall Ferguson arguing that Obama must go in the new issue.

That’s quite a cover that 1.5 million people will get in their mailboxes.

Photo: Newsweek

As for the arguments of the piece?

Basically that Obama has failed on the economy and failed on the deficit, and that the vision of Romney and Ryan is the only thing that can save us now.

