NEWSWEEK COVER: Mitt Romney Is A 'Wimp'

Newsweek’s cover this week is sure to generate a lot of buzz: It calls Mitt Romney a “wimp” and asks if he’s “too insecure to be president.”



Romney responded to the cover in an interview with CBS’ Jan Crawford this morning, saying he doesn’t care what the media says.

“They tried that on George Herbert Walker Bush. He was a pretty great president and anything but,” Romney said, adding that he doesn’t “recall” ever being called a wimp before.

Romney was referring to this similar cover that ran on Oct. 19, 1987, the week that George H.W. Bush announced his candidacy for president.

Here’s the description from the Newsweek Tumblr:

Is Mitt Romney a wimp? That’s our cover this week, which asks if the former Massachusetts governor—who’s dodging the press, hiding his tax returns, and fearing the base—is too insecure to be president.

Photo: Newsweek tumblr

