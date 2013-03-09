NEWSWEEK: Bob Woodward Is A 'Myth' And Shouldn't Be A Journalistic Icon

In its cover story this week, Newsweek calls into question veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward’s status as an icon of American journalism.



Here’s the cover story, from Max Holland, which tears down Woodward as a reporter from his time breaking the Watergate scandal to last week’s episode.

It comes after much of last week focused around Woodward’s back-and-forth with the White House, at the height of which he said he felt threatened by economic adviser Gene Sperling’s pushback on his reporting. Last Sunday, Woodward agreed to bury the hatchet and said on CBS that he would like Sperling — and possibly President Barack Obama — to come over to his home.

