Newsweek Announces 1960s Themed 'Mad Men' Issue

Newsweek may have had a challenging year, but the magazine is starting 2012 off with a bang, announcing what is sure to be a buzz-worthy “Mad Men” themed issues.



The 1960s inspired redesign is set to hit the newsstands on March 19, right in time for the show’s March 25th season-five premiere.

Robert Gregory, the president of Newsweek Daily Beast, told Ad Age that the magazine was hoping to replicate the advertisements of the 1960s as well.

“We’ve challenged agencies and clients to do ’60s-inspired creative, but for modern messages and products,” he said.

Although since it’s 2012 and not 1964, don’t expect to see any ads for Lucky Strike– Newsweek nixed cigarette ads a while ago.

With Newsweek‘s ad sales improving from an abysmal 30.8 per cent down in the first quarter to 24.5 per cent down in the second, 10 per cent in the third and only 3.6 per cent down in the fourth, according to the Publishers Information Bureau, this could prove to be just the kind of creative move that the magazine needs.

The issue will also feature a cover story on the series and a piece on the role of advertising in American culture.

Considering how much the advertising world loves Don Draper — some agencies even created 60s-inspired commercials to air during the show — do you think that shops will be lining up to create a vintage ad for the issue? Will you buy a copy?

