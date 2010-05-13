Newsweek And The 'Power Rangers' Might Get The Same Owner: Haim Saban

Newsweek will be ours!

Billionaire Haim Saban made two big announcements yesterday.One was that he’s buying back the “Power Rangers” from Disney.



The other, which The Wall Street Journal reported last night, is that he’s going to “take a serious look” at Newsweek, which has been on the block for a week now.

It’s apparently the second time he’s considered buying the magazine. The first was two years ago, although The Washington Post Co. declined his inquiry at the time.

But, “I would be remiss if I didn’t look at it now, but the world has significantly changed in the last two years, and not for the better,” Saban told The Journal, also stating that “people are there with enough money that would like to have a say in what happens in the world, and are willing to pay the price.”

If you want to learn more about Saban (and you have about an hour to spare!) you should check this profile of him from last week’s New Yorker.

If you want to learn more about the “Power Rangers,” well…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.